121 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ with pool

Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....
1 of 33
Last updated December 19 at 11:52am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
47 Wyckham Road
47 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
950 sqft
Beachy and beautiful! You'll know you're at the shore in this pristine winter rental. Upper level consists of spacious master bedroom with private bath and huge loft. Main level offers relaxing living/dining space with sunny eat-in kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake Heights
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2005 5th Avenue
2005 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Just Listed! Spring Lake rental available any consecutive two weeks period from July 4th to August 15th @ $5500/week plus utilities*. Includes 5 beach & Pool badges with a locker at the North End pavilion.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
105 St Clair Avenue
105 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,300
Great beach house just one block to beach. Room for the whole family!!!!!Available for August 17-31. Use of five badges for beach and pool included. Rental price reflects weekly asking price. No pets allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
413 St Clair Avenue
413 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
Luxurious rental includes use of 5 pool/beach badges and 2 extra beach badges, plus locker at North End. 3 plasma t.v.'s. No pets, smokers, or use of garage. Weeks still available: Aug. 1-8; Aug. 22-29; Aug. 29- Sept. 5.
