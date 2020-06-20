92 Chelsea Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beach views and ocean breezes in the heart of the action, yet private and quiet this charming Victorian pied-a-terre offers large windows for sunlit mornings and generous sized rooms. High ceilings, hardwood floors and a new updated kitchen floor in a soft grey to match stainless appliances. Two bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and even a cedar closet and a versatile office/storage space. The wow factor is one block to Pier Village with restaurants, shops and so important now the ocean access. Ready for you to breathe the salt air this summer!