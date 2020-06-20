All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:30 PM

92 Chelsea Avenue

92 Chelsea Avenue · (732) 842-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beach views and ocean breezes in the heart of the action, yet private and quiet this charming Victorian pied-a-terre offers large windows for sunlit mornings and generous sized rooms. High ceilings, hardwood floors and a new updated kitchen floor in a soft grey to match stainless appliances. Two bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and even a cedar closet and a versatile office/storage space. The wow factor is one block to Pier Village with restaurants, shops and so important now the ocean access. Ready for you to breathe the salt air this summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Chelsea Avenue have any available units?
92 Chelsea Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Chelsea Avenue have?
Some of 92 Chelsea Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Chelsea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
92 Chelsea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Chelsea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 92 Chelsea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 92 Chelsea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 92 Chelsea Avenue does offer parking.
Does 92 Chelsea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Chelsea Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Chelsea Avenue have a pool?
No, 92 Chelsea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 92 Chelsea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 92 Chelsea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Chelsea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Chelsea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Chelsea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Chelsea Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
