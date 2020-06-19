All apartments in Long Branch
9 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9 Atlantic Avenue

9 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
North Long Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street. Current tenant hates to leave! Love the location! Looking for annual rental for 2100 per month including water or will rent July and August for $4000 per month. Open Kitchen and living space, bedroom and bath up and down, private little patio area. Some furniture available, but can rent furnished or unfurnished. This is a winner!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
9 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, NJ.
What amenities does 9 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 9 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
