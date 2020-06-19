9 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street. Current tenant hates to leave! Love the location! Looking for annual rental for 2100 per month including water or will rent July and August for $4000 per month. Open Kitchen and living space, bedroom and bath up and down, private little patio area. Some furniture available, but can rent furnished or unfurnished. This is a winner!!!!