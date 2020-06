Amenities

pet friendly parking

Freshly painted WEST END townhouse rental in great condition... offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, LR/DR combo, full kitchen and full basement. This rental is a quick walk to the beach (only 2 blocks) or the shops and restaurants on Brighton Avenue. Close to Pier Village as well major roadways and NYC trains and ferries. A pet will be considered. Available immediately as an annual rental.... come check this out today.