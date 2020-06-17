525 Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym pool

Direct Oceanfront Penthouse in Long Branch! Southern exposure with spectacular unobstructed ocean views from every room! Most desirable unit in the building with 3 full bedrooms! Annual furnished or unfurnished rental available now. Renovated with top of the line appliances, upgraded kitchen and baths. Pool, fitness room, recreational room and steps to the beach. Restaurants, shopping, houses of worship and just minutes to Pier Village. No pets as per building regulations. Enjoy the summer and more at the Jersey Shore!