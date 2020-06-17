All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

525 Ocean Boulevard

525 Ocean Boulevard · (732) 212-0440
Location

525 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH 608 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
Direct Oceanfront Penthouse in Long Branch! Southern exposure with spectacular unobstructed ocean views from every room! Most desirable unit in the building with 3 full bedrooms! Annual furnished or unfurnished rental available now. Renovated with top of the line appliances, upgraded kitchen and baths. Pool, fitness room, recreational room and steps to the beach. Restaurants, shopping, houses of worship and just minutes to Pier Village. No pets as per building regulations. Enjoy the summer and more at the Jersey Shore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
525 Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 525 Ocean Boulevard's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
525 Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 525 Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 525 Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 525 Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 525 Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 525 Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 525 Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 525 Ocean Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 525 Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
