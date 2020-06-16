485 Joline Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

You Do Not Want To Miss This Newly Renovated from top to bottom 3 family home! Each unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living rooms, beautiful large kitchens with all brand new stainless appliances, washer/dryers, basement space, and attention to detail. Just over a mile to the beach and Pier Village. Perfect location, in the heart of it all, close to transportation, commuting, schools, MU, parks, and of course the beach! Owner is also including a mounted TV in each unit's living room. Plenty of storage rounds out all of your possible needs. Nothing left but move in and enjoy! No Pets or Smoking and All Applicants Must Have Good Credit with Verifiable Income. Owner will consider short term rental.