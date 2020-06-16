All apartments in Long Branch
485 Joline Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:04 PM

485 Joline Avenue

485 Joline Avenue · (732) 261-6630
Location

485 Joline Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Branchport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit s 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You Do Not Want To Miss This Newly Renovated from top to bottom 3 family home! Each unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living rooms, beautiful large kitchens with all brand new stainless appliances, washer/dryers, basement space, and attention to detail. Just over a mile to the beach and Pier Village. Perfect location, in the heart of it all, close to transportation, commuting, schools, MU, parks, and of course the beach! Owner is also including a mounted TV in each unit's living room. Plenty of storage rounds out all of your possible needs. Nothing left but move in and enjoy! No Pets or Smoking and All Applicants Must Have Good Credit with Verifiable Income. Owner will consider short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Joline Avenue have any available units?
485 Joline Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 485 Joline Avenue have?
Some of 485 Joline Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Joline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
485 Joline Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Joline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 485 Joline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 485 Joline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 485 Joline Avenue does offer parking.
Does 485 Joline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 Joline Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Joline Avenue have a pool?
No, 485 Joline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 485 Joline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 485 Joline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Joline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Joline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Joline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Joline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
