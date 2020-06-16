All apartments in Long Branch
469 Ocean Avenue N
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:34 PM

469 Ocean Avenue N

469 Ocean Avenue North · (732) 870-1212
Location

469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ 07740
North Long Branch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit WINTER · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch. Enjoy the sun, salt air breeze, sound of the waves and spectacular views of the ocean from your private deck with the Atlantic Ocean as your back yard. Completely renovated in 2016, this seashore colonial features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, full finished walk out basement. Coastal comfort best describes the style of this fully furnished home. Nothing to do but unpack and enjoy life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Ocean Avenue N have any available units?
469 Ocean Avenue N has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 469 Ocean Avenue N have?
Some of 469 Ocean Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Ocean Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
469 Ocean Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Ocean Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 469 Ocean Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 469 Ocean Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 469 Ocean Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 469 Ocean Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Ocean Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Ocean Avenue N have a pool?
No, 469 Ocean Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 469 Ocean Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 469 Ocean Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Ocean Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 Ocean Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Ocean Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 Ocean Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
