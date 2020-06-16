469 Ocean Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch. Enjoy the sun, salt air breeze, sound of the waves and spectacular views of the ocean from your private deck with the Atlantic Ocean as your back yard. Completely renovated in 2016, this seashore colonial features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, full finished walk out basement. Coastal comfort best describes the style of this fully furnished home. Nothing to do but unpack and enjoy life.