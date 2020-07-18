All apartments in Long Branch
Find more places like 432 Ocean Boulevard N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Branch, NJ
/
432 Ocean Boulevard N
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

432 Ocean Boulevard N

432 Ocean Boulevard · (732) 213-6640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Branch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ 07740
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
24hr concierge
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Living at Diamond Beach is like living in a 5-star hotel. Very spacious Model Apartment, Fully Furnished and lovingly maintained, is now available for rent, This unit features an impressive chef's kitchen with center island and separate breakfast bar. Each bedroom has an ensuite bath + shower. Open floor plan with living room and dining area leads to a large balcony fully equipped with an outdoor kitchen featuring a gas barbecue and outdoor refrigerator. Wake up every morning and stroll to the beach or for a cup of coffee. Come back home and be greeted by the 24-hour concierge desk, exercise in the 2-story fitness room, work in the internet cyber den, or relax with a great book at the swimming poor or in the resident lounge. Close to Restaurants,Pier Village, Asbury Park, NYC Train, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Ocean Boulevard N have any available units?
432 Ocean Boulevard N has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 432 Ocean Boulevard N have?
Some of 432 Ocean Boulevard N's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Ocean Boulevard N currently offering any rent specials?
432 Ocean Boulevard N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Ocean Boulevard N pet-friendly?
No, 432 Ocean Boulevard N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 432 Ocean Boulevard N offer parking?
No, 432 Ocean Boulevard N does not offer parking.
Does 432 Ocean Boulevard N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Ocean Boulevard N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Ocean Boulevard N have a pool?
Yes, 432 Ocean Boulevard N has a pool.
Does 432 Ocean Boulevard N have accessible units?
No, 432 Ocean Boulevard N does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Ocean Boulevard N have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Ocean Boulevard N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Ocean Boulevard N have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Ocean Boulevard N does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 432 Ocean Boulevard N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740

Similar Pages

Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms
Long Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Branch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Valley Stream, NYMatawan, NJLong Beach, NYSecaucus, NJWestfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRockville Centre, NYSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJWest Hempstead, NYSpring Lake Heights, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Branch City
North Long Branch

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity