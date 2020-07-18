432 Ocean Boulevard N

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Living at Diamond Beach is like living in a 5-star hotel. Very spacious Model Apartment, Fully Furnished and lovingly maintained, is now available for rent, This unit features an impressive chef's kitchen with center island and separate breakfast bar. Each bedroom has an ensuite bath + shower. Open floor plan with living room and dining area leads to a large balcony fully equipped with an outdoor kitchen featuring a gas barbecue and outdoor refrigerator. Wake up every morning and stroll to the beach or for a cup of coffee. Come back home and be greeted by the 24-hour concierge desk, exercise in the 2-story fitness room, work in the internet cyber den, or relax with a great book at the swimming poor or in the resident lounge. Close to Restaurants,Pier Village, Asbury Park, NYC Train, etc.