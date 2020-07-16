337 Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Amazing Annual Rental! Live at the beach year round in this beautiful newly constructed 3 level, 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Custom Built Cottage boasting an open floor plan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, custom moldings, master suite with amazing Ocean views, and full finished basement. Located 1 block to beautiful beaches and only 2 blocks to Pier Village. Enjoy ocean views from the second floor balcony and private yard for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. Close to great schools, restaurants, shopping, mass transit & Fast Ferry to NYC. This is a must see and won't last! Available August 1, 2020. Exterior photo is of the west cottage, a photo of the east cottage to be added, homes are similar in style. Call today!