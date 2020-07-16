All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:52 AM

337 Ocean Boulevard

337 Ocean Boulevard · (732) 229-3532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

337 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 1694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Amazing Annual Rental! Live at the beach year round in this beautiful newly constructed 3 level, 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Custom Built Cottage boasting an open floor plan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, custom moldings, master suite with amazing Ocean views, and full finished basement. Located 1 block to beautiful beaches and only 2 blocks to Pier Village. Enjoy ocean views from the second floor balcony and private yard for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. Close to great schools, restaurants, shopping, mass transit & Fast Ferry to NYC. This is a must see and won't last! Available August 1, 2020. Exterior photo is of the west cottage, a photo of the east cottage to be added, homes are similar in style. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
337 Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 337 Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
337 Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 337 Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 337 Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 337 Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 337 Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 337 Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 337 Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 337 Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
