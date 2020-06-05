All apartments in Long Branch
Find more places like 240 Long Branch Ave - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Branch, NJ
/
240 Long Branch Ave - 8
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:28 AM

240 Long Branch Ave - 8

240 Long Branch Ave · (732) 772-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Branch
See all
North Long Branch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

240 Long Branch Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740
North Long Branch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
new construction
Ask about our No Security Deposit option!
.
Special Incentives for College Students and Public Service Personnel!
.
We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch. This building is undergoing a complete and total re-construction of the entire property. It's located close to Pier Village and just 3 blocks to the beach! This apartment is $1,550 a month with ONE FREE MONTH (this averages out to $1,430 over the lease term). This unit is located on the second floor and features a wide open living space, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom tiled bathroom, and more! All of theses apartments are STRICTLY non-smoking, applicants must meet our income and credit requirements.
240 Long Branch Ave was originally Built in 1970s. This all brick structure has recently received an extensive gut renovation and remodeling to all of the apartments. The exterior has also been beautified with new finishes and amenities This is 30 unit building and is just 3 short blocks to the beach, boardwalk and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 have any available units?
240 Long Branch Ave - 8 has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 have?
Some of 240 Long Branch Ave - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Long Branch Ave - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 does offer parking.
Does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 have a pool?
No, 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 have accessible units?
No, 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 Long Branch Ave - 8 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 240 Long Branch Ave - 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740

Similar Pages

Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms
Long Branch Apartments with ParkingLong Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Branch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Valley Stream, NYRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJLong Beach, NYSecaucus, NJWestfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRockville Centre, NYSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Branch City
North Long Branch

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity