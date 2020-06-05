240 Long Branch Ave - 8

Amenities

We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch. This building is undergoing a complete and total re-construction of the entire property. It's located close to Pier Village and just 3 blocks to the beach! This apartment is $1,550 a month with ONE FREE MONTH (this averages out to $1,430 over the lease term). This unit is located on the second floor and features a wide open living space, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom tiled bathroom, and more! All of theses apartments are STRICTLY non-smoking, applicants must meet our income and credit requirements.

240 Long Branch Ave was originally Built in 1970s. This all brick structure has recently received an extensive gut renovation and remodeling to all of the apartments. The exterior has also been beautified with new finishes and amenities This is 30 unit building and is just 3 short blocks to the beach, boardwalk and restaurants.