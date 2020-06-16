All apartments in Long Branch
Find more places like 160 Chelsea Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Branch, NJ
/
160 Chelsea Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:39 PM

160 Chelsea Avenue

160 Chelsea Avenue · (732) 449-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Branch
See all
Long Branch City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

160 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated unit on the third floor of a 5-unit charming and well maintained multifamily building. Located 2 block from the beach and Pier Village. Plenty of private parking in the rear. The apartment has beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, abundance of daylight from the spacious windows, partial ocean view, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance package and a modern backsplash to complete the stylish feel as well as newly updated bathroom. Location, quality finishes, private parking and storage. Make an appointment to preview today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Chelsea Avenue have any available units?
160 Chelsea Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Chelsea Avenue have?
Some of 160 Chelsea Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Chelsea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 Chelsea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Chelsea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 Chelsea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 160 Chelsea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 160 Chelsea Avenue does offer parking.
Does 160 Chelsea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Chelsea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Chelsea Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 Chelsea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 Chelsea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 Chelsea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Chelsea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Chelsea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Chelsea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Chelsea Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 160 Chelsea Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740

Similar Pages

Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms
Long Branch Apartments with ParkingLong Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Branch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Valley Stream, NYRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJLong Beach, NYSecaucus, NJWestfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRockville Centre, NYSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Branch City
North Long Branch

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity