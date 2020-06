Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.FULLY FURNISHED AND CLOSE TO 3 HOUSES OF WORSHIP, TRANSPORTATION, AND THE BEACH.ALSO AVAILABLE AS A WINTER RENTAL FOR $3300/MTH.