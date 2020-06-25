All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:42 AM

3332 PARK AVE

3332 Park Avenue · (201) 798-3300
Location

3332 Park Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
NO BROKER FEE. ALL UTILITIES & WIFI INCLUDED. AVAILABLE SEPT 1. Beautiful, modern, bright, clean, newly renovated 2 bed/2 full bath. Short commute to Manhattan/Times Square. One bus stop into Port Authority located across the street. Close to Hamilton Park, NYC skyline, Hudson River Views. Stainless steel appliances, marble counters, high ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, marble en-suite bathroom. Amenities: Washer/Dryer in-unit, dishwasher, private deck, and a shared backyard space. Pet-friendly to small dogs and cats. Photos represent similar unit without furnishing. Optional: Furnished at no additional cost. Required: Credit check, proof of income, 1.5 month security deposit. Rent includes: Gas, electric, wi-fi, water, and sewage. Broker fee paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

