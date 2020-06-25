3332 PARK AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

NO BROKER FEE. ALL UTILITIES & WIFI INCLUDED. AVAILABLE SEPT 1. Beautiful, modern, bright, clean, newly renovated 2 bed/2 full bath. Short commute to Manhattan/Times Square. One bus stop into Port Authority located across the street. Close to Hamilton Park, NYC skyline, Hudson River Views. Stainless steel appliances, marble counters, high ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, marble en-suite bathroom. Amenities: Washer/Dryer in-unit, dishwasher, private deck, and a shared backyard space. Pet-friendly to small dogs and cats. Photos represent similar unit without furnishing. Optional: Furnished at no additional cost. Required: Credit check, proof of income, 1.5 month security deposit. Rent includes: Gas, electric, wi-fi, water, and sewage. Broker fee paid by landlord.