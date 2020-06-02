650 2ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking garage

From the moment you enter this sun filled space, you will want to move right in! The Neapolitan was craftily built in 2007. With no buildings to the west to obstruct your view, enjoy nightly sunsets over the cliffs and plenty of afternoon sunshine. The large kitchen boasts all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar leading to the dining area. The large bedroom includes plenty of closet space for all your storage needs. Additionally, this home features central air conditioning, hardwood floors, and indoor garage parking. This double elevator, steel and concrete, professionally managed building has a beautifully landscaped gated courtyard entrance. It is ideally located close to the Light Rail in Downtown Hoboken, and across the street from the 26,000 square foot Sky Club fitness center and additional parking, both for a separate fee. Enjoy all that Hoboken has to offer from your full-featured apartment.