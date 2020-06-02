All apartments in Hoboken
650 2ND ST
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:43 AM

650 2ND ST

650 2nd Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 2nd Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3K · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
From the moment you enter this sun filled space, you will want to move right in! The Neapolitan was craftily built in 2007. With no buildings to the west to obstruct your view, enjoy nightly sunsets over the cliffs and plenty of afternoon sunshine. The large kitchen boasts all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar leading to the dining area. The large bedroom includes plenty of closet space for all your storage needs. Additionally, this home features central air conditioning, hardwood floors, and indoor garage parking. This double elevator, steel and concrete, professionally managed building has a beautifully landscaped gated courtyard entrance. It is ideally located close to the Light Rail in Downtown Hoboken, and across the street from the 26,000 square foot Sky Club fitness center and additional parking, both for a separate fee. Enjoy all that Hoboken has to offer from your full-featured apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 2ND ST have any available units?
650 2ND ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 2ND ST have?
Some of 650 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
650 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 650 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 650 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 650 2ND ST does offer parking.
Does 650 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 650 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 650 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 650 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 650 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 650 2ND ST has units with air conditioning.
