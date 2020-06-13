/
3 bedroom apartments
223 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harrison
202 SUSSEX ST
202 Sussex St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful and well-kept a 3-bedroom, 2 bath home on 2 levels of amazing living space. Hard wood floors throughout the main level. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harrison
311 WILLIAM ST
311 William St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newer construction and well maintained in a desirable section of Harrington. Close to shopping centers and schools. Commuters paradize - Easy commute to NY City, NJIT and Rutgers.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harrison
206 South 6th Street 2
206 6th St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Be the first to live in the is gorgeous apartment. - Property Id: 221243 BE THE FIRST TO LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS APPARTMENT!! 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has on- suite.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
North Ironbound
55 Lentz Avenue - 1
55 Lentz Ave, Newark, NJ
Completed renovated building, located in the prestigious Ironbound section, First floor is a huge unit Mother and daughter with 4 Bed@3 Bath- 2 zone AC, with Parking and Use of the basement for storage Completed renovated building located in the
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Ironbound
156 NEW YORK AVE
156 New York Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful apartment fully renovated (2 stories + basement) in the heart of Ironbound Section in Newark.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
215-broad ST
215 Broad St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Multi level townhouse. Renonated within the last few years. Three bedrooms. Master bedroom with balcony and full bath. Four baths. Two full baths. Two half baths. Three (3) showers. Dishwasher,double door stainless steel refrigator, and gas stove.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Seventh Avenue
38 WEBSTER ST
38 Webster Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
New renovated spacious apartment featuring all new appliances. 3 bedrooms for $1900. 2 Bedrooms for $1700
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Ironbound
112 BRUEN ST
112 Bruen Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED BROWNSTONE TWO STORY APARTMENT OFFER FOR RENT IN IRONBOUND SECTION OF NEWARK.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Ironbound
372 WALNUT ST
372 Walnut St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION MODERN SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT WALKING DISTANCE TO PENN STATION. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS CENTRAL A/C & HEAT WITH LAUNDRY & SPACE DECK OF THE KITCHEN HURRY HURRY WILL NOT LAST ( AVAILABLE APRIL, 01, 2020)
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Seventh Avenue
116 SUMMER AVE
116 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
TWO BEDROOMS APARTMENT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. Price negotiable!!
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
North Ironbound
55 Lentz Avenue - 2
55 Lentz Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Completed renovated building located in the prestigious Ironbound Section, Modern new units, Spacious Completed renovated building located in the prestigious Ironbound Section, Modern new units, Spacious
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Greenwood
200 North 17th Street
200 North 17th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Applicants must verify all information directly with the owner's representative. Yale Kent does not own or manage this property at this time. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
McGinley Square
50 GLENWOOD AVE
50 Glenwood Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Well located, spacious and clean 4 bedroom 3 bath corner unit in a well maintained pre-war building. Access to a 24-hour doorman and scenic courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Side
65 CLENDENNY AVE
65 Clendenny Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautifully newly renovated apartment. This unit has lots of character, hardwood floor, three bedrooms, and bonus room for office or den. Easy access to public transportation, school, local stores.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenville
38 COLONIAL DR
38 Colonial Drive, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming colonial featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living and dining room with outdoor wooden deck. Eat-in kitchen, and hardwood floors. Freshly painted with new kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
621-623 S 20TH
621-623 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Recently Renovated 3bedroom, 1st floor, apartment with hardwood floors & off-street parking. Section-8 welcome. Conveniently located off of Exit-144 GSP
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
McGinley Square
36 JEWETT AVE
36 Jewett Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenville
70 Bostwick Ave 21
70 Bostwick Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 300264 **BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
580 Lyons Avenue
580 Lyons Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
6 Available 06/15/20 3 BED 1 BATH 3 FLOOR APT 6 NEWLY RENOVATED HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/580-lyons-ave-irvington-nj-07111-usa-unit-6/ace12741-92fe-4480-93bf-ce9a6049f46d No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852520)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Side
332 Sip Ave 10
332 Sip Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297658 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood Floors *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pamrapo
30 W 44th St 11
30 West 44th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 299443 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Side
22 Morton Pl 11
22 Morton Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 298511 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenville
15 Bayside Pl 11
15 Bayside Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 277416 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Closet space *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near
