Amenities

parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large studio apt conveniently located across from the Hackensack University Medical Center. Unit features h/w floors, separate kitchen with refrigerator, oven and great closet space! Laundry in the basement and parking around the perimeter of the building for additional $75/month. Rent includes heat and hot water. No pets. Bus to NY only 1.5 blocks away and under .5 miles to NY. Close to the downtown area!