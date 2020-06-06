All apartments in Hackensack
326 Prospect Avenue

326 Prospect Avenue · (201) 888-1682
Location

326 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome to this massive 2 bedroom condo on the 9th floor of the Luxurious World Plaza. This 1542 sq ft unit has been completely remodeled featuring refinished hard wood floors, fresh paint through out, brand new kitchen and updated bathrooms. The floor plan is very open with plenty of closet and storage space. Both bathrooms feature brand new vanities and jet tubs. The World Plaza has a prime location offering easy public transportation and access to highways and shopping. Relax by the Resort style pool or capitalize on other world class amenities (24 hour concierge, building super, gym, sauna and garage parking.).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
326 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackensack, NJ.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 326 Prospect Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 Prospect Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 326 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackensack.
Does 326 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 326 Prospect Avenue does offer parking.
Does 326 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 326 Prospect Avenue has a pool.
Does 326 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
