Gloucester County, NJ
109 CYPRESS COURT
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

109 CYPRESS COURT

109 Cypress Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Cypress Court, Gloucester County, NJ 08096

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in ready! Nestled in a cul-de-sac in the premiere community of Rittenhouse, this 2 story townhome boasts 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage and full basement for storage needs. This contemporary open floorplan home features NEW wood laminate flooring on the first floor, FRESH paint in neutral tones. The main floor consists of a large open living room/ Dining room area; The kitchen is updated with GRANITE countertops, newer appliances NEW Stainless Steel fridge and sliders that open to the backyard space of open common area; a spacious 2 story family room with vaulted ceilings, architectural windows to let in lots of light and gas fireplace. The 2nd floor offers neutral tones with NEW carpeting, large master bedroom with bay window and 2 walk-in closets, 2 more nice sized bedrooms, updated bathrooms, an upstairs laundry room, NEW HVAC and much more. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to Deptford Mall and other shopping centers, Route 42, Route 55. Will be gone in a flash, don't delay!*Strictly no pets allowed**CREDIT, BACKGROUND CHECK AND VERIFICATION OF INCOME REQUIRED.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 CYPRESS COURT have any available units?
109 CYPRESS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gloucester County, NJ.
What amenities does 109 CYPRESS COURT have?
Some of 109 CYPRESS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 CYPRESS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
109 CYPRESS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 CYPRESS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 109 CYPRESS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 109 CYPRESS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 109 CYPRESS COURT offers parking.
Does 109 CYPRESS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 CYPRESS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 CYPRESS COURT have a pool?
No, 109 CYPRESS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 109 CYPRESS COURT have accessible units?
No, 109 CYPRESS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 109 CYPRESS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 CYPRESS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 CYPRESS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 CYPRESS COURT has units with air conditioning.
