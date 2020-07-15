109 CYPRESS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in ready! Nestled in a cul-de-sac in the premiere community of Rittenhouse, this 2 story townhome boasts 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage and full basement for storage needs. This contemporary open floorplan home features NEW wood laminate flooring on the first floor, FRESH paint in neutral tones. The main floor consists of a large open living room/ Dining room area; The kitchen is updated with GRANITE countertops, newer appliances NEW Stainless Steel fridge and sliders that open to the backyard space of open common area; a spacious 2 story family room with vaulted ceilings, architectural windows to let in lots of light and gas fireplace. The 2nd floor offers neutral tones with NEW carpeting, large master bedroom with bay window and 2 walk-in closets, 2 more nice sized bedrooms, updated bathrooms, an upstairs laundry room, NEW HVAC and much more. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to Deptford Mall and other shopping centers, Route 42, Route 55. Will be gone in a flash, don't delay!*Strictly no pets allowed**CREDIT, BACKGROUND CHECK AND VERIFICATION OF INCOME REQUIRED.*