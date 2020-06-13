/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Pennsville, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Main St
48 Main Street, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,250
- (RLNE3965250)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Meadow Rd
12 Meadow Road, Pennsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$725
Penn Norse - Property Id: 293846 Conveniently located close to Philly and Delaware. A great place to call home. Our unique living spaces feature cable-ready television, separate kitchens, and spacious closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
133 LINCOLN DRIVE
133 Lincoln Drive, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1028 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home with large laundry room for rent in the Penn Beach section of Pennsville. Newer carpets and a newer roof. Appliances included (range, 2 refrigerators, washer and dryer). NO smoking in unit.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
102 HIGHLAND AVENUE
102 Highland Avenue, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
772 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath has been recently updated. Close to Convenient Store, Schools, Pizza Shops, Banks and Riverview Beach Park.
Results within 5 miles of Pennsville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,507
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$959
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pennrose
1 Unit Available
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
4110 N Pine Street Available 06/19/20 GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
621 Moores Lane
621 Moores Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA for $1300.00 - This is a beautiful newly renovated three bedroom and one bath home located in Castle Hills. This ranch style home features a kitchen with separate dining area and living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
1 Paynter Drive
1 Paynter Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 W Franklin Ave
217 West Franklin Avenue, Wilmington Manor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vandever Avenue
1 Unit Available
109 East 24th Street
109 East 24th Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful room for rent $150 per week, Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/109-e-24th-st-wilmington-de-19802-usa-unit-1/dd0513cb-bc2f-4f4d-a7f0-8605f2a5dbf4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779281)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Browntown
1 Unit Available
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! ��br Text (302)332-6645 for info ��iP
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
New Castle Historic District
1 Unit Available
6 W 5TH STREET
6 West 5th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Freshly painted first floor apartment with living room, dining room, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, and 1 bedroom all with hardwood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Wonderful yard!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
West Center City
1 Unit Available
806 West 5th Street - 2
806 West 5th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$700
450 sqft
Carpet throughout, 2 large and 1 small bedroom, lots of windows for natural light, walk-in closet in master bedroom, back access to fenced in yard. Separate heating systems in each unit.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pennsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Pennsville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pennsville from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.
