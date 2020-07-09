All apartments in Williamstown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

Barclay Glen

1000 Fawn Dr · (856) 263-2730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ 08094

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1921 Fawn Drive · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barclay Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs. Spectacular one and two bedroom residences, with dens*, private garages*, private patio/balcony, and many luxurious standard features including designer kitchens with granite counter tops*, stainless steel appliances* and washer/dryer in each residence are just some of the comforts offered at Barclay Glen Apartments. You’ll enjoy high end amenities including an opulent Club House with state-of-the-art fitness center, great room with coffee bar and spectacular fireplace, flat screen HDTV’s, free Wi-Fi availability and lovely outdoor heated pool. Offering a tranquil setting, Barclay Glen is the newest and most up-to-date rental community in historic Williamstown. Our beautifully landscaped community features professional on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance and we assure our residents of excellent responsive service and quality property management, we want to make Barclay Glen Apartments a place you will love to call home. Ideally located in one of South Jersey most convenient locations only a short distance from Atlantic City, shore points and Center City Philadelphia with easy access to all the areas major highways including Rte 168, Rte 42, I-295, Rte 73, Atlantic City Expressway and the NJ Turnpike. For those aspiring to live in an apartment community offering the highest level of luxury and an advantageous location, you have truly found your place.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2387354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs per pet. Breed Restrictions: Akita, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Staffordshire Terrier, Pitbull, American Bulldog, Husky, Rottweiler, Beagle, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids, Hound, or any mixes of these breeds are not permitted
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $50
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barclay Glen have any available units?
Barclay Glen has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Barclay Glen have?
Some of Barclay Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barclay Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Barclay Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barclay Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Barclay Glen is pet friendly.
Does Barclay Glen offer parking?
Yes, Barclay Glen offers parking.
Does Barclay Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barclay Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barclay Glen have a pool?
Yes, Barclay Glen has a pool.
Does Barclay Glen have accessible units?
No, Barclay Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Barclay Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barclay Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Barclay Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Barclay Glen has units with air conditioning.
