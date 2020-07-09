Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs. Spectacular one and two bedroom residences, with dens*, private garages*, private patio/balcony, and many luxurious standard features including designer kitchens with granite counter tops*, stainless steel appliances* and washer/dryer in each residence are just some of the comforts offered at Barclay Glen Apartments. You’ll enjoy high end amenities including an opulent Club House with state-of-the-art fitness center, great room with coffee bar and spectacular fireplace, flat screen HDTV’s, free Wi-Fi availability and lovely outdoor heated pool. Offering a tranquil setting, Barclay Glen is the newest and most up-to-date rental community in historic Williamstown. Our beautifully landscaped community features professional on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance and we assure our residents of excellent responsive service and quality property management, we want to make Barclay Glen Apartments a place you will love to call home. Ideally located in one of South Jersey most convenient locations only a short distance from Atlantic City, shore points and Center City Philadelphia with easy access to all the areas major highways including Rte 168, Rte 42, I-295, Rte 73, Atlantic City Expressway and the NJ Turnpike. For those aspiring to live in an apartment community offering the highest level of luxury and an advantageous location, you have truly found your place.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2387354)