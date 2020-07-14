Carriage House Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living.



Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.



Offering a quaint, park-like setting Carriage House offers everything you're looking for in a place to call home. You'll find exceptional one and two bedroom apartment homes with bright interiors, new finishes in the bathrooms and kitchens, an exceptional level of service and a location that can't be beat.



Only minutes from the Deptford Mall, fine dining, all major Highways including the NJ Turnpike and so much more, Carriage House offers convenience, comfort and service beyond compare.