Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Carriage House Apartments

568 N Evergreen Ave · (973) 847-2687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living.

Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.

Offering a quaint, park-like setting Carriage House offers everything you're looking for in a place to call home. You'll find exceptional one and two bedroom apartment homes with bright interiors, new finishes in the bathrooms and kitchens, an exceptional level of service and a location that can't be beat.

Only minutes from the Deptford Mall, fine dining, all major Highways including the NJ Turnpike and so much more, Carriage House offers convenience, comfort and service beyond compare.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month up to a month and a halfs rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 40 lbs weight limit no agressive breeds
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage House Apartments have any available units?
Carriage House Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, NJ.
What amenities does Carriage House Apartments have?
Some of Carriage House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments offers parking.
Does Carriage House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House Apartments have a pool?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Carriage House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carriage House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Carriage House Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carriage House Apartments has units with air conditioning.
