All apartments in Glassboro
Find more places like Woodmont Townsquare.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassboro, NJ
/
Woodmont Townsquare
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Woodmont Townsquare

257 Hurffville Road · (352) 268-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glassboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ 08080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5109 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 5203 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 5405 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8108 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 4101 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 4111 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Townsquare.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs. Conveniently located in the exciting new Washington Square Town Center, this brand new apartment community highlights walkability between sophisticated housing, retail, shops, and services. Designed to complement any lifestyle, this pedestrian-friendly neighborhood puts you right at THE CENTER OF IT ALL. At this time, we are accepting applications for an anticipated September move-in date. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 [per person over 18
Deposit: Equal to 1 Months rent
Move-in Fees: $15.00 Valet Trash per month, $250.00 amenity fee due Annually and at Move In, $70.00 certificate of Occupancy
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet waste $15/Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 each
limit: 2
rent: $40 each
restrictions: Resident is restricted from maintaining the following dog breeds on the premises: Akita, Tosa Inus, German Shepard, Malamute, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Argentine Dogo, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dalmation, Shar Pei, Wolf American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Great Dane, Bull Mastiff, Siberian Husky, or any mix of the above breeds or half breeds. For more information please contact the Leasing Office as breed restrictions may be subject to change.
Parking Details: Permit Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Townsquare have any available units?
Woodmont Townsquare has 17 units available starting at $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Townsquare have?
Some of Woodmont Townsquare's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Townsquare currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Townsquare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont Townsquare pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Townsquare is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Townsquare offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Townsquare offers parking.
Does Woodmont Townsquare have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Townsquare offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Townsquare have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont Townsquare has a pool.
Does Woodmont Townsquare have accessible units?
Yes, Woodmont Townsquare has accessible units.
Does Woodmont Townsquare have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Townsquare has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Townsquare have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Townsquare has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodmont Townsquare?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr
Glassboro, NJ 08028

Similar Pages

Glassboro 1 BedroomsGlassboro 2 Bedrooms
Glassboro Apartments with BalconyGlassboro Apartments with Parking
Glassboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNew Castle, DENarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rowan UniversityHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity