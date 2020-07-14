Woodmont Townsquare

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 [per person over 18
Deposit: Equal to 1 Months rent
Move-in Fees: $15.00 Valet Trash per month, $250.00 amenity fee due Annually and at Move In, $70.00 certificate of Occupancy
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet waste $15/Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 each
limit: 2
rent: $40 each
restrictions: Resident is restricted from maintaining the following dog breeds on the premises: Akita, Tosa Inus, German Shepard, Malamute, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Argentine Dogo, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dalmation, Shar Pei, Wolf American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Great Dane, Bull Mastiff, Siberian Husky, or any mix of the above breeds or half breeds. For more information please contact the Leasing Office as breed restrictions may be subject to change.
Parking Details: Permit Parking.