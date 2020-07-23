/
cumberland county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:53 AM
42 Apartments for rent in Cumberland County, NJ📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Glen Park Townhomes
111 Wayne Rd, Bridgeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$935
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1400 sqft
Come visit Glen Park Townhomes located in the heart of Bridgeton, NJ. Our newly renovated townhomes are nestled among several well-maintained and landscaped courtyards with shared private access. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
3 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1305 sqft
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Rogers Drive
6 Rogers Drive, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This delightful home located in Bridgeton, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,075sqft! Charming curb appeal with long driveway and many mature trees.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Pine Street 1
600 E Pine St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three bedroom house - (RLNE5763307)
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2102 E OAK ROAD
2102 E Oak Rd, Vineland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1699 sqft
Beautiful 3 level townhouse on East Oak Rd., Vineland. 1st floor family room, 2nd floor open kitchen area which is adjacent to another living room and half bath.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2879 WILSON AVENUE
2879 Wilson Avenue, Vineland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
876 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity with this 2BR 1BA home located in a quiet setting. This home is meticulously maintained and is ready for tenancy. Available August 1, 2020.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
204 N 12 - Winter Rental
204 North 12th Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY BEACH BLOCK with OCEAN VIEWS. 2 bedrooms. Furnished. New kitchen with Granite Countertops. Open concept living room / dining room / kitchen. Fully furnished including dishes, linens, pots & pans, etc.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1169 SHARP ROAD
1169 Sharp Road, Vineland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit available in the very quiet OVER 55 community Aspen Greene. The unit has upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The master bedroom with walk in closets and built ins with 1.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
34 FRANKLIN STREET
34 Franklin Street, Cedarville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Two Story Home located on quiet street in the center of town situated on 74x305 lot. Features include 3 BRs/1 Bath, LR, DR, E-I Kitchen with breakfast nook & bar, garage, huge partially fenced yard and two driveways.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
558 South Ave
558 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Detached 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home $1300 - Welcome to this adorable Bungalow! This home offers a lovely front porch, perfect for your morning coffee. The entire unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring and has been freshly painted.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
30 S Giles St
30 South Giles Street, Bridgeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2428 sqft
4 to 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Rental with Large Lot and Garage - Welcome to this stunning 4 to 5 bedroom home with loads of original charm and space! With an extra large lot and garage, this home has plenty to offer.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
508 Dock Street 1
508 Dock St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE5657591)
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
62 CHURCH STREET
62 Church St, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Renovated half double on a quiet street. Owner will consider pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn maintenance and snow removal. Rental applications must be filled out before any showings. Credit/Background is required.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 CHURCH STREET
1011 Church Street, Millville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Freshly painted spacious four bed one bath. Laundry is on main floor. large kitchen, separate dining room. One bedroom is downstairs and the rest on second floor. Rental application is required before any showings.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
859 GEORGE LANE
859 George Lane, Vineland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
10 E Broad St Street
10 East Broad Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Quiet second floor apartment for rent. 2 Large bedrooms and 2 completely renovated full bathrooms. Full kitchen and additional kitchenette. Living/dinning area many closets and additional storage space. Taxes and water will be paid by landlord.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2056 New Jersey 47
2056 North Delsea Drive, Cape May County, NJ
12 Bedrooms
$9,000
6000 sqft
*Please Read* We are a licensed Residential Healthcare Facility, and formerly hosted geriatric where we provided medications/meals/assistance.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
122 MORRIS AVENUE
122 Morris Ave, Buena, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch with a full basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile back splash and granite counters in the kitchen. Tile floor in the bathroom. Master bedroom has a large walk -in closet. MINIMUM 2 YEAR LEASE.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
610 STANTON AVENUE
610 Stanton Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
816 sqft
Charming three bedroom, one bathroom ranch home on a private lot in desirable Franklinville. Enter into the spacious living room which opens to a large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
6626 Millville
6626 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Application Received NO more showings! No more showings! Perfect rustic living and so close to the city. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher is move in ready plus it has an extra large garage and storage and shed.
Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12 VETERANS DRIVE
12 Veterans Way, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Clean and Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment. This one is an upper Unit within walking distance to Community Center, Franklinville Lake, and the center of town. This one won't last long.No Pets and No Smoking inside of the apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40 W Grant St B
40 W Grant St, Woodstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom apartment in great neighborhood - Property Id: 315948 Nice Clean upstairs unit. Includes full kitchen with appliances.
