Last updated June 13 2020
6 Apartments for rent in Frenchtown, NJ📍
Verified
Last updated June 13
Frenchtown Commons
59 Trenton Ave, Frenchtown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled near the banks of the Delaware River and just minutes from a wonderful Victorian village, The Commons at Frenchtown is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey.
Results within 5 miles of Frenchtown
Last updated June 13
29 BOULDER ROAD
29 Boulder Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 BOULDER ROAD in Bucks County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Frenchtown
Last updated June 13
151 ALLENS CORNER RD
151 Allens Corner Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2282 sqft
SPACIOUS,OPEN & AIRY CA style ranch PRIVATELY bordered by farmland & woods! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED - Gourmet center isle KIT 2001 w/ Sub Zero Ref, Bosch DW & Dbl convection oven, Updated BA's, Refinished Â HDWD floors throughout,New Roof 2012,
Last updated June 13
6205 CARVERSVILLE ROAD
6205 Old Carversville Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
Location! Location!Location........the perfect spot, nestled in the Center of Historic Carversville. Over-sized porch, hardwood floors and high ceilings it is second floor walk-up.
Last updated June 13
6600 GREENHILL ROAD
6600 Greenhill Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7400 sqft
THIS IS $15,000 A MONTH FOR RENT! NOT FOR SALE FOR $15,000! Barenhaus (~Bear House~) is an architecturally exciting residence hidden on 6.4+ acres in Solebury.
Last updated June 13
7790 EASTON RD #SUITE 300
7790 Easton Rd, Bucks County, PA
Studio
$1,200
1200 sf of bright office space located on Route 611. Recently remodeled and formerly used as a real estate office for many years, most recently a kitchen cabinet provider. End unit in small free standing building with over 5800 SF total.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Frenchtown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Frenchtown area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Frenchtown from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.
