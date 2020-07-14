All apartments in Flemington
The Pavilion at Raritan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

The Pavilion at Raritan

Open Now until 6pm
2 Healthquest Blvd · (908) 751-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ 08822

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102B · Avail. now

$1,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 115A · Avail. now

$1,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 104A · Avail. now

$1,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209B · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 307A · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 208B · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pavilion at Raritan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer. Just a short walk from the Raritan River, The Pavilion at Raritan offers the best combination of quaint living and modern convenience. Every detail has been hand crafted for tranquility. No matter how hectic your world is outside, here it all drifts away in a wave of transcendental calm. Conveniently located right off of NJ-31 with easy access to routes US- 202, US- 206 and I-78. Our apartment homes feature all stainless steel appliances, dual pane windows for those chilly evenings and gorgeous peninsula kitchens with granite countertops. Our homes offer only the best in energy efficient forced air heating and cooling for your home. State of the art construction with insulated energy efficient exterior walls. Our impressive balconies are the perfect place for pos

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per resident over the age of 18
Deposit: $500 - $2,890
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Some breed restrictions; inquire within.
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.
Storage Details: On-Site Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pavilion at Raritan have any available units?
The Pavilion at Raritan has 21 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pavilion at Raritan have?
Some of The Pavilion at Raritan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pavilion at Raritan currently offering any rent specials?
The Pavilion at Raritan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pavilion at Raritan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pavilion at Raritan is pet friendly.
Does The Pavilion at Raritan offer parking?
Yes, The Pavilion at Raritan offers parking.
Does The Pavilion at Raritan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pavilion at Raritan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pavilion at Raritan have a pool?
Yes, The Pavilion at Raritan has a pool.
Does The Pavilion at Raritan have accessible units?
Yes, The Pavilion at Raritan has accessible units.
Does The Pavilion at Raritan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pavilion at Raritan has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pavilion at Raritan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pavilion at Raritan has units with air conditioning.
