Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer. Just a short walk from the Raritan River, The Pavilion at Raritan offers the best combination of quaint living and modern convenience. Every detail has been hand crafted for tranquility. No matter how hectic your world is outside, here it all drifts away in a wave of transcendental calm. Conveniently located right off of NJ-31 with easy access to routes US- 202, US- 206 and I-78. Our apartment homes feature all stainless steel appliances, dual pane windows for those chilly evenings and gorgeous peninsula kitchens with granite countertops. Our homes offer only the best in energy efficient forced air heating and cooling for your home. State of the art construction with insulated energy efficient exterior walls. Our impressive balconies are the perfect place for pos