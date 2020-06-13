/
/
warminster heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
184 Apartments for rent in Warminster Heights, PA📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Warminster Heights
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodland Ave
20 Woodland Ave, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Two bedroom townhouse in Hatboro, first floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath. Second floor has two bedrooms and full hall bath. Basement with laundry hook ups and plenty of room for storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION
3100 Centennial Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
2172 sqft
Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit.
Results within 5 miles of Warminster Heights
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
9 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 21 at 08:01pm
2 Units Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1812 HERITAGE DRIVE
1812 Heritage Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4313 sqft
Totally custom contemporary/colonial for rent in Woodfield Estates! Central Bucks Schools! Walk up a beautiful tile walk-way to be greeted by a covered double door entry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
62 DOGWOOD LANE
62 Dogwood Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo with loft. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors to deck. Spiral staircase to loft area overlooking living room. Main bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
2879 THUNDERHEAD ROAD
2879 Thunderhead Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2879 THUNDERHEAD ROAD in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2433-35 HUNTINGDON PIKE
2433 Huntingdon Pike, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2235 sqft
Cute, quiet and quaint! This is a once in a lifetime rental opportunity! The last tenant lived here over 15 years and loved every day of being in this special home! 4 bedrooms 1 full bath and 1 half bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1311 BRISTOL ROAD
1311 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment WITH separate entrance to unit AND basement! Kitchen is newer with plenty of cabinets and sunlight! Spacious living room and dining area just off of the kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Warminster Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Warminster Heights area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warminster Heights from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAChalfont, PABordentown, NJMerchantville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PAPennington, NJ