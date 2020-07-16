5453 YORK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres. Inside, its rooms are filled with character and its living spaces offer updates for comfortable, daily living. Enjoy the screened porch for relaxing and al fresco dining while taking in a stream and fields of green. There is a dramatic great room with pointed stone wall, dining room and updated kitchen. Two full baths. Located minutes from both New Hope and Doylestown Boroughs in the heart of Central Bucks County. 3 months rental is $4,000.per month and 6 months rental is $3,500. per month. Payment of all rental money and deposit is due in full upfront with bank check.