All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like 5453 YORK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
5453 YORK ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

5453 YORK ROAD

5453 York Road · (215) 794-1314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA 18938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit CARRIAGE HOUSE · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres. Inside, its rooms are filled with character and its living spaces offer updates for comfortable, daily living. Enjoy the screened porch for relaxing and al fresco dining while taking in a stream and fields of green. There is a dramatic great room with pointed stone wall, dining room and updated kitchen. Two full baths. Located minutes from both New Hope and Doylestown Boroughs in the heart of Central Bucks County. 3 months rental is $4,000.per month and 6 months rental is $3,500. per month. Payment of all rental money and deposit is due in full upfront with bank check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5453 YORK ROAD have any available units?
5453 YORK ROAD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5453 YORK ROAD have?
Some of 5453 YORK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5453 YORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5453 YORK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5453 YORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5453 YORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 5453 YORK ROAD offer parking?
No, 5453 YORK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5453 YORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5453 YORK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5453 YORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 5453 YORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5453 YORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5453 YORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5453 YORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5453 YORK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5453 YORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5453 YORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5453 YORK ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd
Horsham, PA 18976
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way
Doylestown, PA 18901
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court
Langhorne, PA 19047
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St
Doylestown, PA 18901
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct
Langhorne, PA 19047
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road
Langhorne, PA 19047
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive
Yardley, PA 19067

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PA
Blue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity