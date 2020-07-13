Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance guest parking

Heritage Summer Hill townhome rentals are unmatched in design and quality. Located just outside of Doylestown our two and three bedroom pet friendly townhome rentals feature huge floor plans, finished basements, private garages and gorgeous hardwood floors. Summer Hill is located within the prestigious Central Bucks County PA school district (one of the best in the state) and just minutes from the charming streets of downtown Doylestown. Summer Hill townhomes offer city convenience in a country setting.



With six different floor plans to choose from, our pet friendly townhomes rentals offer something for everyone. Most of our Summer Hill Bucks County rental homes offer one car attached garages with remote control entry. Our residents will also appreciate the gas fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage space, authentic hardwood floors and porches/decks. Other special features include gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and an upgraded appliance package. Breakfast bars, full-size heavy duty washers and dryers, designer tile bathrooms and oversized closets offer great style and design in your spacious townhome.