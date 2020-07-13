All apartments in Doylestown
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

Heritage Summer Hill

4000 Lily Drive · (385) 881-2982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA 18902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4080 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1921 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Summer Hill.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Heritage Summer Hill townhome rentals are unmatched in design and quality. Located just outside of Doylestown our two and three bedroom pet friendly townhome rentals feature huge floor plans, finished basements, private garages and gorgeous hardwood floors. Summer Hill is located within the prestigious Central Bucks County PA school district (one of the best in the state) and just minutes from the charming streets of downtown Doylestown. Summer Hill townhomes offer city convenience in a country setting.\n\nWith six different floor plans to choose from, our pet friendly townhomes rentals offer something for everyone. Most of our Summer Hill Bucks County rental homes offer one car attached garages with remote control entry. Our residents will also appreciate the gas fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage space, authentic hardwood floors and porches/decks. Other special features include gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and an upgraded appliance package. Breakfast bars, full-size heavy duty washers and dryers, designer tile bathrooms and oversized closets offer great style and design in your spacious townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's market rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
restrictions: Ask about our breed restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions- contact office for list.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Summer Hill have any available units?
Heritage Summer Hill has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Heritage Summer Hill have?
Some of Heritage Summer Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Summer Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Summer Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Summer Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Summer Hill is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Summer Hill offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Summer Hill offers parking.
Does Heritage Summer Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Summer Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Summer Hill have a pool?
No, Heritage Summer Hill does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Summer Hill have accessible units?
No, Heritage Summer Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Summer Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Summer Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Summer Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Summer Hill has units with air conditioning.
