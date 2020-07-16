All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2453 BYECROFT ROAD

2453 Byecroft Road · (215) 794-1314
Location

2453 Byecroft Road, Bucks County, PA 18938

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Situated off one of Buckingham's most scenic little roads with lovely country views, this two-bedroom, two-bath stone and frame house is named, Honeymoon Cottage. It offers a first floor with living room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances and full bath. Random-width wood floors run throughout the first floor. The second story includes two bedrooms, an office and a full bath. The cottage has central air, oil-fired hot water heat and includes a washer and dryer. Pets considered. A diamond-fenced pasture and run-in shed are available for an additional $500. per month, just in case you have a couple of horses or other farm animals needing accommodation. The cottage can be rented furnished or unfurnished. A pretty offering in the heart of Buckingham Township~s hunt country!Available for rent on July 1, 2020.Summer Rental is $3,000. per month.One Year Rental is $3,000. per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD have any available units?
2453 BYECROFT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bucks County, PA.
What amenities does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD have?
Some of 2453 BYECROFT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 BYECROFT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2453 BYECROFT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 BYECROFT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2453 BYECROFT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2453 BYECROFT ROAD offers parking.
Does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2453 BYECROFT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2453 BYECROFT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2453 BYECROFT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2453 BYECROFT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2453 BYECROFT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2453 BYECROFT ROAD has units with air conditioning.
