2453 BYECROFT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Situated off one of Buckingham's most scenic little roads with lovely country views, this two-bedroom, two-bath stone and frame house is named, Honeymoon Cottage. It offers a first floor with living room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances and full bath. Random-width wood floors run throughout the first floor. The second story includes two bedrooms, an office and a full bath. The cottage has central air, oil-fired hot water heat and includes a washer and dryer. Pets considered. A diamond-fenced pasture and run-in shed are available for an additional $500. per month, just in case you have a couple of horses or other farm animals needing accommodation. The cottage can be rented furnished or unfurnished. A pretty offering in the heart of Buckingham Township~s hunt country!Available for rent on July 1, 2020.Summer Rental is $3,000. per month.One Year Rental is $3,000. per month.