2453 BYECROFT ROAD

Situated off one of Buckingham's most scenic little roads with lovely country views, this two-bedroom, two-bath stone and frame house is named, Honeymoon Cottage. It offers a first floor with living room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances and full bath. Random-width wood floors run throughout the first floor. The second story includes two bedrooms, an office and a full bath. The cottage has central air, oil-fired hot water heat and includes a washer and dryer. Pets considered. A diamond-fenced pasture and run-in shed are available for an additional $500. per month, just in case you have a couple of horses or other farm animals needing accommodation. The cottage can be rented furnished or unfurnished. A pretty offering in the heart of Buckingham Township~s hunt country!Available for rent on July 1, 2020.Summer Rental is $3,000. per month.One Year Rental is $3,000. per month.