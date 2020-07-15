Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal granite counters oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 online portal smoke-free community

Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere. Situated near Routes 78, 22, 57 and 611 and just across the river from Easton, Pennsylvania, Village Arms is just minutes from downtown shopping, restaurants, schools, the waterfront, nearby airports, and public transportation.



Our community features an onsite management office, a superintendent and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Newly renovated apartments are available and many of our other apartments have newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms. All apartments at Village Arms come with refrigerators, dishwashers, wall to wall carpeting, ceiling fans and air conditioning. In addition, heat and hot water are included with your rent.



Come see our community for yourself and you know why so many people enjoy calling Village Arms their home.