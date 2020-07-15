All apartments in Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg, NJ
Village Arms Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Village Arms Apartments

461 Heckman Street · (973) 755-9207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Phillipsburg

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Arms Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
online portal
smoke-free community
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere. Situated near Routes 78, 22, 57 and 611 and just across the river from Easton, Pennsylvania, Village Arms is just minutes from downtown shopping, restaurants, schools, the waterfront, nearby airports, and public transportation.

Our community features an onsite management office, a superintendent and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Newly renovated apartments are available and many of our other apartments have newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms. All apartments at Village Arms come with refrigerators, dishwashers, wall to wall carpeting, ceiling fans and air conditioning. In addition, heat and hot water are included with your rent.

Come see our community for yourself and you know why so many people enjoy calling Village Arms their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant 18 and over
Deposit: $500.00 Holding Deposit/1 month - 1 month's rent (1/2 security)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Arms Apartments have any available units?
Village Arms Apartments has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Village Arms Apartments have?
Some of Village Arms Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Arms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village Arms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Arms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Arms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Village Arms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village Arms Apartments offers parking.
Does Village Arms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Arms Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Arms Apartments have a pool?
No, Village Arms Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Village Arms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Village Arms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Village Arms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Arms Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Arms Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village Arms Apartments has units with air conditioning.
