3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM
480 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
51 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,022
1692 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 1203
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
Massive 3/Bedroom - Large Wrap Around Windows. - Property Id: 263072 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.
1 Unit Available
1613 Valley Street
1613 Valley Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Totally renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home available on dead end street in prestigious town of Fort Lee! This large, remodeled unit's main floor features private entrance with small porch, large living room, formal dining room, brand new
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,740
1640 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
275 Fort Washington Avenue 55
275 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1075 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ Fort Washington Ave - Property Id: 86297 LISTING ID: BLA - 66352 THE APARTMENT: Large double pane windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight to shine in onto the freshly polished hardwood floors. Pics of similar unit.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
260 Fort Washington 56
260 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
Outrageous 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in Washington Heights - Property Id: 86298 THE APARTMENT: Elevator!, Laundry!, Stain Steel Appliances!, Microwave!, Lives In Super!, High Ceilings!,Granite Counter Top!, Hardwood Floor!, Wood Cabinet!, Bright and
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
660 River Road 3
660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,758
The Duchess - Property Id: 52774 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
840 River Road 4
840 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,860
3/Bed 3/Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44514 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
656 West 162nd Street
656 West 162nd Street, New York, NY
Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom / 1.5 bath in pre-war elevator building. 3 king size bedroomsStainless steel appliances includes a dishwasher and microwave.Seconds from Riverside Park and the Hudson River.
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
97 Fort Washington Avenue
97 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
PALACIAL three bedroom on quiet Fort Washington Avenue! This apartment is gut renovated and each of the bedrooms are ENORMOUS! Great sunlight throughout as well.
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
30 COLUMBIA TER
30 Columbia Terrace, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great and spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The master bedroom is located in the ground floor along with a master bath. There is plenty of street parking space.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
90 Pinehurst Avenue
90 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
No fee! Lots of LIGHT!!! Sprawling three bedroom two bathroom apartment in Hudson Heights. Washer/Dryer in unit and dishwasher! Huge eat in kitchen, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floors! In immaculate pre war elevator building.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Cabrini Boulevard
1 Cabrini Boulevard, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE! Sprawling 4BR + 2 Full baths! Washer/Dryer in Apartment! Dishwasher! Absolutely HUGE apartment! They don't make them like this anymore!!! Corner Unit with views of the Hudson and George Washington Bridge! Closets Galore! Can be used
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
752 West 178th Street
752 West 178th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Located in the highly sought-after, up-and-coming Hudson Heights neighborhood, this no-fee spacious three bedroom apartment can be used for residential, commercial, or live/work occupancy.
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.
1 Unit Available
6 MARION AVE
6 Marion Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2800 sqft
This New construction townhome boasting over 2,800 Square feet. This 3 full bedroom, 3 full bathroom, & 2 half bathroom is highlighted by a grand entrance and open concept main living area.
