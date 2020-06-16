2006 Hudson St 2030

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Prime Location - Property Id: 153757



NO BROKER FEE!

Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800. close to all trendy Shops and Restaurants in Downtown Fort Lee! Apartments features Modern Kitchenettes with top quality stainless steel appliances, Wood Floors, Floor to ceiling Windows, Washer and Dryer and More . Best Amenities and some units with spectacular views of NYC!

Free Shuttle to NYC



(Prices and Promotion change daily)

Reduce Security Deposit of $1000. for those who qualified .

Parking $200.



Feel free to contact me for a Tour we have other properties as well in Fort Lee, Edgewater, North Bergen or Englewood.



Cora Murray

Group Twenty Six

646 246 1200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153757

Property Id 153757



(RLNE5699848)