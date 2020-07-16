Forrest St Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub

Newly renovated first-floor unit in a desirable pre-war building in the center of Montclair. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and all that this vibrant downtown has to offer! A short walk from TWO NYC train stations makes it the perfect fit for commuters. Newly painted and has preserved/ restored some of its best features including high ceilings, crown molding, parquet flooring, and a spa-like cedar bathroom unique to the building. Plenty of light from the windows, many have been replaced & new recessed lighting added throughout. A completely renovated bathroom with new tub, tile & flooring. The eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops, all new appliances, new flooring & a large pantry. Combined living room/dining room. Laundry in basement. Rent includes all utilities except electric.