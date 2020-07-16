All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:30 PM

Forrest St Manor

14 Forest St · (973) 783-7400
Location

14 Forest St, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
Newly renovated first-floor unit in a desirable pre-war building in the center of Montclair. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and all that this vibrant downtown has to offer! A short walk from TWO NYC train stations makes it the perfect fit for commuters. Newly painted and has preserved/ restored some of its best features including high ceilings, crown molding, parquet flooring, and a spa-like cedar bathroom unique to the building. Plenty of light from the windows, many have been replaced & new recessed lighting added throughout. A completely renovated bathroom with new tub, tile & flooring. The eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops, all new appliances, new flooring & a large pantry. Combined living room/dining room. Laundry in basement. Rent includes all utilities except electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forrest St Manor have any available units?
Forrest St Manor has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Forrest St Manor have?
Some of Forrest St Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forrest St Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Forrest St Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forrest St Manor pet-friendly?
No, Forrest St Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does Forrest St Manor offer parking?
No, Forrest St Manor does not offer parking.
Does Forrest St Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forrest St Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forrest St Manor have a pool?
No, Forrest St Manor does not have a pool.
Does Forrest St Manor have accessible units?
No, Forrest St Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Forrest St Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forrest St Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Forrest St Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, Forrest St Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
