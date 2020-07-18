All apartments in Essex County
21 BAHR CIR
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

21 BAHR CIR

21 Bahr Cir · (908) 273-2991
Location

21 Bahr Cir, Essex County, NJ 07009

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
refrigerator
Bright and sunny multi floor interior townhome featuring a gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, wood cabinetry, granite counters, peninsula breakfast bar. 2 Bedrooms with spacious loft. area can be converted to an additional bedroom/ playroom/ workout (prefect spot for your Peloton!)/ office. Master features en suite bath with walk in closet. 2nd bath completes the bedroom level. Open floor plan features living, dining, peninsula kitchen breakfast area, and powder room. Laundry room on 2nd FLOOR! Full unfinished basement ready for personal design. Kitchen sliders lead to outdoor patio area. Best of all, townhouse steps from much desired bike/hiking trails. Conveniently located near NYC Transportation, schools, shopping, major highways! No smokers, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 BAHR CIR have any available units?
21 BAHR CIR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 BAHR CIR have?
Some of 21 BAHR CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 BAHR CIR currently offering any rent specials?
21 BAHR CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 BAHR CIR pet-friendly?
No, 21 BAHR CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 21 BAHR CIR offer parking?
No, 21 BAHR CIR does not offer parking.
Does 21 BAHR CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 BAHR CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 BAHR CIR have a pool?
No, 21 BAHR CIR does not have a pool.
Does 21 BAHR CIR have accessible units?
No, 21 BAHR CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 21 BAHR CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 BAHR CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 BAHR CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 BAHR CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
