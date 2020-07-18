21 BAHR CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets gym refrigerator

Bright and sunny multi floor interior townhome featuring a gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, wood cabinetry, granite counters, peninsula breakfast bar. 2 Bedrooms with spacious loft. area can be converted to an additional bedroom/ playroom/ workout (prefect spot for your Peloton!)/ office. Master features en suite bath with walk in closet. 2nd bath completes the bedroom level. Open floor plan features living, dining, peninsula kitchen breakfast area, and powder room. Laundry room on 2nd FLOOR! Full unfinished basement ready for personal design. Kitchen sliders lead to outdoor patio area. Best of all, townhouse steps from much desired bike/hiking trails. Conveniently located near NYC Transportation, schools, shopping, major highways! No smokers, No Pets.