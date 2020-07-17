All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 19 NORTHFIELD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
19 NORTHFIELD AVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

19 NORTHFIELD AVE

19 Northfield Avenue · (973) 736-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19 Northfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Rental fee is split between Landlord and Tenant. Hook up available in basement, for Tenant to bring and install their own washer and dryer. Conveniently located, walking distance to transportation. Not allowed to park in building parking lot. To show Apartment, please DO NOT park in building parking lot. Instead, park on Wheeler (side street) ...AND walk thru REAR parking lot. The Apartment Buildling is the 3rd (BLUE) building in the rear parking lot. $2,400 Security Deposit (1 & 1/2 Month) + $800 Rental Fee (1/2 Month) + $1,600 (1st Month Rent) = Total $4,800. Rooms sizes are small.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE have any available units?
19 NORTHFIELD AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE have?
Some of 19 NORTHFIELD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 NORTHFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
19 NORTHFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 NORTHFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 19 NORTHFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 19 NORTHFIELD AVE offers parking.
Does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 NORTHFIELD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 19 NORTHFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 19 NORTHFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 NORTHFIELD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 NORTHFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 NORTHFIELD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19 NORTHFIELD AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St
Essex County, NJ 07003
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave
East Orange, NJ 07017
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd
Upper Montclair, NJ 07042
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity