19 NORTHFIELD AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Rental fee is split between Landlord and Tenant. Hook up available in basement, for Tenant to bring and install their own washer and dryer. Conveniently located, walking distance to transportation. Not allowed to park in building parking lot. To show Apartment, please DO NOT park in building parking lot. Instead, park on Wheeler (side street) ...AND walk thru REAR parking lot. The Apartment Buildling is the 3rd (BLUE) building in the rear parking lot. $2,400 Security Deposit (1 & 1/2 Month) + $800 Rental Fee (1/2 Month) + $1,600 (1st Month Rent) = Total $4,800. Rooms sizes are small.