123 MILLIGAN PL
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

123 MILLIGAN PL

123 Milligan Place · (973) 994-9009
Location

123 Milligan Place, Essex County, NJ 07079

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,335

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Bldg w/ on site superintendent, near Seton Hall U & only 4 blocks from Midtown Direct Train which travels to NYC in under 30 mins. Updated apt, laundry on site. PLEASE WEAR MASKS & GLOVES! Lease includes heat, water, hot water, sewer, trash & snow removal & maintenance of the common area. Convenient location near Center of South Orange with NYC Direct Train Station, shopping, restaurants, Community Center with town pool and the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) which offers both a cinema and live performance auditorium. Also near Seton Hall University. Parking is $100/month additional. Please WEAR MASKS & GLOVES! NOTE: LANDLORD WILL PAY FULL COMMISSION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 MILLIGAN PL have any available units?
123 MILLIGAN PL has a unit available for $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 MILLIGAN PL have?
Some of 123 MILLIGAN PL's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 MILLIGAN PL currently offering any rent specials?
123 MILLIGAN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 MILLIGAN PL pet-friendly?
No, 123 MILLIGAN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 123 MILLIGAN PL offer parking?
Yes, 123 MILLIGAN PL offers parking.
Does 123 MILLIGAN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 MILLIGAN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 MILLIGAN PL have a pool?
Yes, 123 MILLIGAN PL has a pool.
Does 123 MILLIGAN PL have accessible units?
No, 123 MILLIGAN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 123 MILLIGAN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 MILLIGAN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 MILLIGAN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 MILLIGAN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
