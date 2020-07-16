123 MILLIGAN PL

Amenities

Bldg w/ on site superintendent, near Seton Hall U & only 4 blocks from Midtown Direct Train which travels to NYC in under 30 mins. Updated apt, laundry on site. PLEASE WEAR MASKS & GLOVES! Lease includes heat, water, hot water, sewer, trash & snow removal & maintenance of the common area. Convenient location near Center of South Orange with NYC Direct Train Station, shopping, restaurants, Community Center with town pool and the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) which offers both a cinema and live performance auditorium. Also near Seton Hall University. Parking is $100/month additional. Please WEAR MASKS & GLOVES! NOTE: LANDLORD WILL PAY FULL COMMISSION!