Amenities
114-120 Montgomery Street is a beautiful apartment community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent. The superintendent is on-site for your maintenance needs. Laundry facilities are on the premises, off-street parking is provided and we offer our residents 24/7 emergency service. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping.
Schools in the district range from Elementary schools to Bloomfield High School to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the community.
Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our on-site team is available and happy to assist you!
Spanish speaking staff/ Se habla espanol.