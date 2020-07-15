All apartments in Essex County
114-120 Montgomery Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

114-120 Montgomery Street

120 Montgomery Street · (833) 279-3596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
End of the Year Special: Get $250 off of your first months rent, $500 Security Deposit on any approved application and pay only $1 to Apply! Must move in by 12/31/19!

Location

120 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 114-120 Montgomery Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
pet friendly
e-payments
guest parking
smoke-free community
114-120 Montgomery Street is a beautiful apartment community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent. The superintendent is on-site for your maintenance needs. Laundry facilities are on the premises, off-street parking is provided and we offer our residents 24/7 emergency service. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping.

Schools in the district range from Elementary schools to Bloomfield High School to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the community.

Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our on-site team is available and happy to assist you!

Spanish speaking staff/ Se habla espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Varies by credit
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114-120 Montgomery Street have any available units?
114-120 Montgomery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 114-120 Montgomery Street have?
Some of 114-120 Montgomery Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114-120 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
114-120 Montgomery Street is offering the following rent specials: End of the Year Special: Get $250 off of your first months rent, $500 Security Deposit on any approved application and pay only $1 to Apply! Must move in by 12/31/19!
Is 114-120 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 114-120 Montgomery Street is pet friendly.
Does 114-120 Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 114-120 Montgomery Street offers parking.
Does 114-120 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114-120 Montgomery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114-120 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 114-120 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 114-120 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 114-120 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114-120 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114-120 Montgomery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 114-120 Montgomery Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114-120 Montgomery Street has units with air conditioning.
