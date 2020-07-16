All apartments in Essex County
Essex County, NJ
11 LEWIS ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM

11 LEWIS ST

11 Lewis Street · (973) 783-7400
Location

11 Lewis Street, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your opportunity to live on a quiet residential street just blocks from shopping, restaurants, supermarkets and NYC transportation practically at your doorstep. You will occupy the second and third floors of this multi-family with seperate heating for each floor. Renovated in 2018 with the latest style SS appliances (DW and MOccu;W inc), granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, large kitchen pantry, personal W/D in basement, storage area in basement, off-street parking, plenty of closet space and large living area. Bathroom with tub. Tenant to supply window A/C's. You will definitely want to see this one!! Don't let it pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

