11 LEWIS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Your opportunity to live on a quiet residential street just blocks from shopping, restaurants, supermarkets and NYC transportation practically at your doorstep. You will occupy the second and third floors of this multi-family with seperate heating for each floor. Renovated in 2018 with the latest style SS appliances (DW and MOccu;W inc), granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, large kitchen pantry, personal W/D in basement, storage area in basement, off-street parking, plenty of closet space and large living area. Bathroom with tub. Tenant to supply window A/C's. You will definitely want to see this one!! Don't let it pass you by!