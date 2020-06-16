17 East Ivy Lane - 1B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking

Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser):



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be



Renovated 1 BR Apartment.

Spacious Apartment.

NEW Stainless Steel Appliances.

Hardwood Floors.

Sunny and Spacious Apartment.



Great Like-New Building with parking, laundry room and elevator.



Located in Englewood and one block from Tenafly. Close to Cresskill, Fort Lee, Englewood Cliffs, Leonia, Cresskill, Teaneck, Alpine... Bus to New York City right outside, less than 2 minute walk. Great neighborhood and area. Shopping at Walgreens less than 2 minute walk as well. Other major shopping about 1 mile away.



Requirements



1.5 Months Security Deposit.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.

$30 Application fee.

Good credit.

Tenant Pays Broker Fee.



To schedule a viewing please call Debra at 201-321-7848.