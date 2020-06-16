All apartments in Englewood
17 East Ivy Lane - 1B
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

17 East Ivy Lane - 1B

17 E Ivy Ln · (201) 321-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 E Ivy Ln, Englewood, NJ 07631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be

Renovated 1 BR Apartment.
Spacious Apartment.
NEW Stainless Steel Appliances.
Hardwood Floors.
Sunny and Spacious Apartment.

Great Like-New Building with parking, laundry room and elevator.

Located in Englewood and one block from Tenafly. Close to Cresskill, Fort Lee, Englewood Cliffs, Leonia, Cresskill, Teaneck, Alpine... Bus to New York City right outside, less than 2 minute walk. Great neighborhood and area. Shopping at Walgreens less than 2 minute walk as well. Other major shopping about 1 mile away.

Requirements

1.5 Months Security Deposit.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.
$30 Application fee.
Good credit.
Tenant Pays Broker Fee.

To schedule a viewing please call Debra at 201-321-7848.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

