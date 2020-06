Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Fee paid by owner. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HjXrCoJefmnNew construction, won't long last. This favorably sized three bedroom, two bathroom apartment is surrounded by all that Elizabeth has to offer. Walk into this space to be greeted by the large/ living and dining area (great for entertaining). Kitchen includes SS appliances and there is a laundry room with hook-ups. Pets welcome with landlord approval and fee.