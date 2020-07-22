/
downtown elizabeth
211 Apartments for rent in Downtown Elizabeth, Elizabeth, NJ
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
712-714 MONROE AVE
712 Monroe Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Awesome brand new three bedrooms, three full baths, 1st floor plus ground floor, kitchen w countertop granite cabinets, liv rm, din rm, master bedroom w walk-in closets, spacious rooms, near the train station, park, shopping, schools, storage room,
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Elizabeth
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1341 NORTH AVE 9Y
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY RENOVATED 1 BR APT WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 278847 --NO BROKER FEE-- --UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT-- --RENOVATED AND UPGRADED-- -- LAUNDRY ON FLOOR-- --UTILITIES INCLUDED-- --PARKING SPOT $75/MONTH-- --FITNESS CENTER-- --Dogs and Cats
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
848 Newark Ave 2
848 Newark Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 318981 THis is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house. less then 1 block from train, banks, supermarkert, post office , schools, restaurants and much more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 Emma Street
1021 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Renovated, Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Elizabeth. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and laundry in building.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1089 Anna St
1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
First floor apartment in a 2-family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities) MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
115 CATHERINE ST
115 Catherine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful Apartment, two Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Eaten kitchen, Living room, a few blocks away from: Train Station, public transportation to New York City, public school and administrative and commercial Center of Elizabeth.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
307 WESTFIELD
307 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
This lovely two bedroom rental is totally updated and has everything you need. Bright open concept main living area has vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and gas range/oven and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
495 CATHERINE ST
495 Catherine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This beautiful natural light-filled apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms The Master Bedroom features a large walk-in closet and bathroom A MUST SEE.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
939 BOND ST
939 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Pet-Friendly 3BR 2FB apartment w/ MASTER SUITE in this beautiful new house. Be the FIRST to live here! Great location near Rt 1&9. 6 blocks to train. Bus stop on every corner! Pet breed and size restrictions apply.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
711 CLEVELAND AVE
711 Cleveland Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
LOCATION! Highly sought-after Elmora Section of Elizabeth & walking distance to KEAN University! Beautiful 4 Bed & 1.5 Bath; Large Living Rm, Formal Din, EIK, Washer & Dryer Included, Full Basement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
923-925 EMMA ST
923-925 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 full bath apt in a recently updated 2 family house. Eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout the apt.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1079 E Jersey St C2
1079 East Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT IN ELIZABETH - Property Id: 252458 --NO BROKER FEE- --ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED BESIDES ELECTRIC-- --PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $50-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN BATHROOM-- --SUNNY AND
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Elizabeth
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
28 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
964 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,025
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Last updated July 22 at 01:30 AM
39 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
