This lovely two bedroom rental is totally updated and has everything you need. Bright open concept main living area has vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and gas range/oven and hardwood floors. Great open space for entertaining. Two large bedrooms with ample space for furniture and plenty of closet space. One updated bathroom with linen closet. This location is close to laundry services, shops and transportation which makes it a prime location for commuting. This apartment has so much to offer! Landlord is willing to rent the apartment furnished as well for an agreed upon rental price.