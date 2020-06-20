All apartments in Elizabeth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

1089 Anna St

1089 Anna Street · (908) 420-5029
Location

1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201
Keighry Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt #1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
First floor apartment in a 2-family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities)

MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT

Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a 12-car driveway plus a garbage for parking (surveillance cameras around the whole property)

- 20 minutes away from NYC
- 5 minutes away from Newark airport.
- 2 minutes away from broad street (access to public transportation)
- 10 minutes from Kean University

Requirements

Must have consistent income
Must provide proof of good tenant
Must be clean
1-year lease

Please text your email address to 908 420 5029 to obtain the application for this apartment and schedule a showing!

NO calls please, we are receiving many inquiries; therefore, it is impossible to answer everyone's calls, please leave a voicemail.

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1089 Anna St have any available units?
1089 Anna St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1089 Anna St have?
Some of 1089 Anna St's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1089 Anna St currently offering any rent specials?
1089 Anna St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1089 Anna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1089 Anna St is pet friendly.
Does 1089 Anna St offer parking?
Yes, 1089 Anna St does offer parking.
Does 1089 Anna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1089 Anna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1089 Anna St have a pool?
No, 1089 Anna St does not have a pool.
Does 1089 Anna St have accessible units?
No, 1089 Anna St does not have accessible units.
Does 1089 Anna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1089 Anna St does not have units with dishwashers.
