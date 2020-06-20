1089 Anna St

Amenities
First floor apartment in a 2-family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities)
MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT
Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a 12-car driveway plus a garbage for parking (surveillance cameras around the whole property)
- 20 minutes away from NYC
- 5 minutes away from Newark airport.
- 2 minutes away from broad street (access to public transportation)
- 10 minutes from Kean University
Requirements
Must have consistent income
Must provide proof of good tenant
Must be clean
1-year lease
Please text your email address to 908 420 5029 to obtain the application for this apartment and schedule a showing!
NO calls please, we are receiving many inquiries; therefore, it is impossible to answer everyone's calls, please leave a voicemail.
Thank you!