All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like 338 The Promenade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, NJ
/
338 The Promenade
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

338 The Promenade

338 The Promenade · (848) 468-0393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

338 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Top Floor End Unit at the Promenade is flooded with natural right. Enjoy north views at this 1500 sq ft apartment with a balcony. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all white baths, hardwood floors and carpets, washer/dryer in unit. ONE INDOOR parking space is included.EZ commute to NYC BUS (158). Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment at City Place,stroll at Edgewater waterfront with NYC skyline views. Gym and Jacuzzi on site for $75/month extra Maximum 2 pets, $50.00 pet rent, 75 Pound Weight Limit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 The Promenade have any available units?
338 The Promenade has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 The Promenade have?
Some of 338 The Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 The Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
338 The Promenade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 The Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 The Promenade is pet friendly.
Does 338 The Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 338 The Promenade does offer parking.
Does 338 The Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 The Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 The Promenade have a pool?
No, 338 The Promenade does not have a pool.
Does 338 The Promenade have accessible units?
No, 338 The Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 338 The Promenade have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 The Promenade does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 338 The Promenade?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riello
99 Gorge Road
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr
Edgewater, NJ 07020
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd
Edgewater, NJ 07020

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 2 Bedrooms
Edgewater Apartments with ParkingEdgewater Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Edgewater Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJLinden, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity