338 The Promenade

Top Floor End Unit at the Promenade is flooded with natural right. Enjoy north views at this 1500 sq ft apartment with a balcony. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all white baths, hardwood floors and carpets, washer/dryer in unit. ONE INDOOR parking space is included.EZ commute to NYC BUS (158). Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment at City Place,stroll at Edgewater waterfront with NYC skyline views. Gym and Jacuzzi on site for $75/month extra Maximum 2 pets, $50.00 pet rent, 75 Pound Weight Limit