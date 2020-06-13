Apartment List
/
NJ
/
east orange
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

281 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,899
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
23 GIRARD AVE
23 Girard Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location! close to parks, transportation, school, and worship. Great apartment with large Master bedroom. Heat and water included

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
234 N ARLINGTON AVE
234 North Arlington Avenue, East Orange, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$3,333
5000 sqft
One Family on large Parklike grounds. 9 bedrooms, 3 + Full Baths, Lots of parkingPets Ok, Loads of Room for cars, Home based business, Yes ! Section 8 = Accepted; A true home-style rental.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
298 HALSTED ST
298 Halsted Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 nice size bedrooms with Balcony. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room combo. Stainless steel appliances included. Certificate of Habitability on file(CofH) Section8 Welcome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12 CHURCH PL
12 Church Place, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Easy to show Split brick brown stone house features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom on a side street and lots of natural light. Fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Enclosed porch with two entry ways.
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Upper Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
56 MONTICELLO AVE
56 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
LARGE SUPERBLY RENOVATED APARTMENT A MUST SEE, HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED, WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, NEWLY TILED BACKSPLASHES , GRANITE KITCHEN TOPS, STAIN GLASS WINDOW, SUN PORCH FOR YOUR RELAXATION.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
339 SUSSEX AVE
339 Sussex Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2828 sqft
Spectacular renovated rental property located in North Newark. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this one of kind! A Must see!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Upper Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
541-543 SANDFORD AVE
541-543 Sanford Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 541-543 SANDFORD AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4 ROSEDALE AVE
4 Rosedale Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of East Orange
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,235
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Orange, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Orange renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

East Orange 1 BedroomsEast Orange 2 BedroomsEast Orange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Orange 3 BedroomsEast Orange Accessible ApartmentsEast Orange Apartments under $1,200East Orange Apartments under $1,300
East Orange Apartments with BalconyEast Orange Apartments with GarageEast Orange Apartments with GymEast Orange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Orange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEast Orange Apartments with Parking
East Orange Apartments with PoolEast Orange Cheap PlacesEast Orange Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Orange Furnished ApartmentsEast Orange Pet Friendly PlacesEast Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJEdgewater, NJHighland Park, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OrangeGreenwood
Watsessing Park

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College