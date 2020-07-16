7 PROSPECT TER

Amenities

A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location. The apartment features an open-concept, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood/ Vinyl flooring, Master-bedroom w/ master-bath, Central Air/ Heat and spacious bedrooms, suitable for most! The best part is the WOW, you will get once you step inside. Knowing that main bus lines and railways are very close-by, you will see the value immediately! Book an appointment soon or you'll miss out on what could have been.