Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:43 PM

7 PROSPECT TER

7 Prospect Terrace · (908) 664-1500
Location

7 Prospect Terrace, East Orange, NJ 07017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location. The apartment features an open-concept, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood/ Vinyl flooring, Master-bedroom w/ master-bath, Central Air/ Heat and spacious bedrooms, suitable for most! The best part is the WOW, you will get once you step inside. Knowing that main bus lines and railways are very close-by, you will see the value immediately! Book an appointment soon or you'll miss out on what could have been.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 PROSPECT TER have any available units?
7 PROSPECT TER has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 PROSPECT TER have?
Some of 7 PROSPECT TER's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 PROSPECT TER currently offering any rent specials?
7 PROSPECT TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 PROSPECT TER pet-friendly?
No, 7 PROSPECT TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does 7 PROSPECT TER offer parking?
No, 7 PROSPECT TER does not offer parking.
Does 7 PROSPECT TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 PROSPECT TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 PROSPECT TER have a pool?
No, 7 PROSPECT TER does not have a pool.
Does 7 PROSPECT TER have accessible units?
No, 7 PROSPECT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 7 PROSPECT TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 PROSPECT TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 PROSPECT TER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 PROSPECT TER has units with air conditioning.
