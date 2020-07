Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment close to all major highways and major transportation. Only about 25 mins away from NYC and everything else. This apartment has been completely renovated with a new kitchen, bathroom, new floors, refrigerator and stove and more. Also, this apartment comes with central air/ forced air heat. Water included.