639 Paulison Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:02 PM

639 Paulison Ave

639 Paulison Avenue · (973) 722-1852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic. Tenant application, Credit Report & Income Verification required. Tenant pay $100 of any repairs. For Showing Call or Text "SAM" with Business Card 973-722-1852. Owner occupied. Wait for Confirmation. MUST fill up and sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding COVID-19 NJR and Questionnaire before appointment. Please see uploaded document on the MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Paulison Ave have any available units?
639 Paulison Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 639 Paulison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
639 Paulison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Paulison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 639 Paulison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 639 Paulison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 639 Paulison Ave does offer parking.
Does 639 Paulison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Paulison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Paulison Ave have a pool?
No, 639 Paulison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 639 Paulison Ave have accessible units?
No, 639 Paulison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Paulison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Paulison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Paulison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Paulison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
