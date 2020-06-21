639 Paulison Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic. Tenant application, Credit Report & Income Verification required. Tenant pay $100 of any repairs. For Showing Call or Text "SAM" with Business Card 973-722-1852. Owner occupied. Wait for Confirmation. MUST fill up and sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding COVID-19 NJR and Questionnaire before appointment. Please see uploaded document on the MLS.