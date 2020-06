Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer. Stairs lead up to living/dining room combo area, kitchen with pantry and half bath, as well as balcony off the large living room. Top floor features 2 great size bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and its own bathroom. Per association: no dogs. Available April 2020.