13 YORK TERRACE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court on-site laundry parking

Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air. Enter the home from the front porch and step into the ceramic tiled foyer which leads directly through to the eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, pantry, and ceiling fan. To the right of the foyer you will find a nicely sized formal Living Room and the Dining Room with a custom window seat and glass overhead chandelier. The large family room off of the kitchen features a wood burning, brick fireplace and a "peek-a-boo" cut out window overseeing the foyer and the living room. Also off of the kitchen you will find a sun room for relaxing or used as an extra dining area. The laundry room, half bath, and private in-law suite complete the main level. The upstairs master bedroom features a ceramic tiled master bathroom and custom shelved double walk-in closet. The hall full bathroom and 3 other bedrooms complete the upper level. The backyard has a concrete basketball court and storage shed.