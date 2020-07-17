All apartments in Camden County
13 YORK TERRACE
13 YORK TERRACE

13 York Terrace · (856) 228-5353
Location

13 York Terrace, Camden County, NJ 08081

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2440 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air. Enter the home from the front porch and step into the ceramic tiled foyer which leads directly through to the eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, pantry, and ceiling fan. To the right of the foyer you will find a nicely sized formal Living Room and the Dining Room with a custom window seat and glass overhead chandelier. The large family room off of the kitchen features a wood burning, brick fireplace and a "peek-a-boo" cut out window overseeing the foyer and the living room. Also off of the kitchen you will find a sun room for relaxing or used as an extra dining area. The laundry room, half bath, and private in-law suite complete the main level. The upstairs master bedroom features a ceramic tiled master bathroom and custom shelved double walk-in closet. The hall full bathroom and 3 other bedrooms complete the upper level. The backyard has a concrete basketball court and storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 YORK TERRACE have any available units?
13 YORK TERRACE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 YORK TERRACE have?
Some of 13 YORK TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 YORK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13 YORK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 YORK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13 YORK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 13 YORK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 13 YORK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 13 YORK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 YORK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 YORK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13 YORK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13 YORK TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 13 YORK TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 13 YORK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 YORK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 YORK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 YORK TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
